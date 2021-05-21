Retainer fees hiked in lower courts

The government has increased retainer fees of the prosecution lawyers, including the public prosecutor (PP), government pleader (GP) and special public prosecutors (SPP) working in the lower court to secure state interest.

The government also increased the daily remuneration and valuation fees of the prosecution members.

The fee is four to five times higher than the previous fees.

The Finance Ministry has approved a proposal sent by the Law Ministry to increase the retainer and other fees of the prosecution members.

Md Golam Sarwar, Secretary of the Law and Justice Division of the Law Ministry, said the fees were increased on the remarkable initiative of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. The initiative was taken in 2014 when the law minister was sworn in. After getting the Prime Minister consent, the Finance Ministry approved a proposal sent by the Law Ministry in this regard.

According to the Finance Ministry's approval, the retainer fee has been fixed at Tk15000 and Tk12000 for the PP, GP and SPP of the divisional and district levels.

Earlier, Tk 3000 and 1500 were the retainer fee for PP, GP and SPP.