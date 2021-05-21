Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Retainer fees hiked in lower courts

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

The government has increased retainer fees of the prosecution lawyers, including the public prosecutor (PP), government pleader (GP) and special public prosecutors (SPP) working in the lower court to secure state interest.
The government also increased the daily remuneration and valuation fees of the prosecution members.
The fee is four to five times higher than the previous fees.
The Finance Ministry has approved a proposal sent by the Law Ministry to increase the retainer and other fees of the prosecution members.
Md Golam Sarwar, Secretary of the Law and Justice Division of the Law Ministry, said the fees were increased on the remarkable initiative of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. The initiative was taken in 2014 when the law minister was sworn in. After getting the Prime Minister consent, the Finance Ministry approved a proposal sent by the Law Ministry in this regard.
According to the Finance Ministry's approval, the retainer fee has been fixed at Tk15000 and Tk12000 for the PP, GP and SPP of the divisional and district levels.
Earlier, Tk 3000 and 1500 were the retainer fee for PP, GP and SPP.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No support from ministry for local C-19 vaccine: GM Quader
BD elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Israel, Hamas cease fire but Jerusalem clashes break out again
Junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party
83 eminent citizens, Journos demand release of Rozina
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Rozina to get fair justice, FM tells CNN
Retainer fees hiked in lower courts


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Why is institutional democracy important?
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft