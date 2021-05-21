Specific complaints needed to probe Addl Secy Jebunnesa’s corruption: ACC

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner Zahirul Haque on Thursday said if there was no specific allegation the ACC couldn't carry out any investigation into the corruption of Additional Secretary of the Health Services Department Kazi Jebunnesa Begum.

Zahirul Haque said it on Thursday while talking to reporters at the ACC head office.

He made the remark as he was asked if the ACC would launch any investigation into the corruption allegation of the Additional Secretary.

The ACC commissioner said, in order to investigate corruption, it is necessary to know which bank has Tk100 crore in her name. It is not possible for the ACC to investigate a complaint without precise information.

"After getting all the information we will start the investigation." he added.

A Facebook post that has gone viral since Monday night claimed that Jebunnesa owns three apartments in Canada and one in East London alongside four in Dhaka. It also alleged that she has nearly Tk100 crore cash deposited in different bank accounts.

However, the post lacks a specific source of information.

Rozina, the senior reporter of the daily Prothom Alo, was kept confined by Jebunnesa and her colleagues at the Health Ministry for more than five hours on Monday before being handed over to police.

Later, she was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away 'important' documents.

Rozina has recently made several investigative reports revealing corruptions in the health sector.

Investigative journalist Rozina, known for dozens of ground-breaking reports in her career, was charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act 1923.







