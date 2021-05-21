Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Specific complaints needed to probe Addl Secy Jebunnesa’s corruption: ACC

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Commissioner Zahirul Haque on Thursday said if there was no specific allegation the ACC couldn't carry out any investigation into the corruption of Additional Secretary of the Health Services Department Kazi Jebunnesa Begum.
Zahirul Haque said it on Thursday while talking to reporters at the ACC head office.
He made the remark as he was asked if the ACC would launch any investigation into the corruption allegation of the Additional Secretary.
The ACC commissioner said, in order to investigate corruption, it is necessary to know which bank has Tk100 crore in her name. It is not possible for the ACC to investigate a complaint without precise information.
"After getting all the information we will start the investigation." he added.
A Facebook post that has gone viral since Monday night claimed that Jebunnesa owns three apartments in Canada and one in East London alongside four in Dhaka. It also alleged that she has nearly Tk100 crore cash deposited in different bank accounts.
However, the post lacks a specific source of information.
Rozina, the senior reporter of the daily Prothom Alo, was kept confined by Jebunnesa and her colleagues at the Health Ministry for more than five hours on Monday before being handed over to police.
Later, she was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away 'important' documents.
Rozina has recently made several investigative reports revealing corruptions in the health sector.
Investigative journalist Rozina, known for dozens of ground-breaking reports in her career, was charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act 1923.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No support from ministry for local C-19 vaccine: GM Quader
BD elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Israel, Hamas cease fire but Jerusalem clashes break out again
Junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party
83 eminent citizens, Journos demand release of Rozina
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Rozina to get fair justice, FM tells CNN
Retainer fees hiked in lower courts


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Why is institutional democracy important?
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft