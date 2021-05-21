Exporters can take halal certification from BSTI

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, said exporters can take halal certification of their products from BSTI to help increase exports.

Speaking as chief guest at a virtual discussion meeting titled "Bangabandhu's Thought in Industrial Development: Importance of Measurement in Products and Healthcare" organised by Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) on the occasion of World Metrology Day on Thursday.

Besides enhancing the capacity of BSTI, developmental activities have been undertaken including modernization of labs and expansion of BSTI activities at the field level, he added.

The Minister also said, "Environment friendly and quality industrialization is essential to accelerate the trend of economic development by overcoming the Corona epidemic. As a national standard setting body, this important responsibility rests with the BSTI." The Industries Minister further said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman wanted to take the country forward on the path to sustainable and balanced economic development by continuing the trend of industrialization at the grassroots level.



