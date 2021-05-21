Air Chief on official visit to USA

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, is in United States of America on an official visit.

As part of the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force called on Chief of US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr, Director of Defence Security Co-operation Agency (DSCA) Ms. Heidi Grant and Principal Director of Office of Secretary of Defence for Policy for South Asia in Pentagon on 19 May 2021, according to ISPR.

During call on, theyexchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests. Previously, he also discussed on various issues related to UN peacekeeping missions of Bangladesh Air Force with Military AdvisorLieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loiteyof UN Headquaterson 18 May 2021.

They exchanged views on various important issues including the use of Biman Bangladesh Airlines for rotation and increasing facilities of BAF peacekeepers in UN peacekeeping missions. Besides, as part of the visit Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Forcevisited the manufacturing plant of F-16 fighter aircraft and paid tribute to the memorial of the victims of 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon.





