Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Air Chief on official visit to USA

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, is in United States of America on an official visit.
 As part of the visit, Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force called on Chief of US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr, Director  of Defence Security Co-operation Agency (DSCA) Ms. Heidi Grant and Principal Director of Office of Secretary of Defence for Policy for South Asia in Pentagon on 19 May 2021, according to ISPR.
During call on, theyexchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests. Previously, he also discussed on various issues related to UN peacekeeping missions of Bangladesh Air Force with Military AdvisorLieutenant General Carlos Humberto Loiteyof UN Headquaterson 18 May 2021.
They exchanged views on various important issues including the use of Biman Bangladesh  Airlines  for  rotation  and  increasing  facilities  of  BAF  peacekeepers  in  UN peacekeeping missions. Besides,  as  part  of  the  visit Chief  of  Air  Staff  of  Bangladesh  Air  Forcevisited  the manufacturing  plant  of  F-16  fighter  aircraft  and  paid  tribute  to  the  memorial  of  the  victims  of 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No support from ministry for local C-19 vaccine: GM Quader
BD elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Israel, Hamas cease fire but Jerusalem clashes break out again
Junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party
83 eminent citizens, Journos demand release of Rozina
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Rozina to get fair justice, FM tells CNN
Retainer fees hiked in lower courts


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Why is institutional democracy important?
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft