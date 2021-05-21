7 killed in road crashes in 3 dists

At least seven people were killed in separate road accidents in three districts, Brahmanbaria, Gopalganj and Munshiganj, on Thursday.

In Brahmanbaria, three private car passengers were killed in a road accident in Bijaynagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Md Shahjalal Alam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khatihata Highway Police Station, said, "The driver of a Sylhet-bound private car lost control over the steering on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at about 6:45am and hit a truck, standing on the road from behind, leaving two car passengers dead on the spot and five others injured.

Of the injured, another succumbed to his injuries on the way to Madhabpur Hospital, the police official added.

One of the deceased was identified as private car driver Md Billal Hossain, 32.

In Gopalganj, two cousins have died in a road accident in Kotalipara of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were Mubin Shikder, 20, son of Farooque Shikder of Ghagarkanda Village, and his cousin Swadhin Shikder, 17, son of Miraz Shikder of Borshapara village.

Aminul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotalipara Police Station, said, "The accident took place at Tarashi Bus Stand. A motorcycle carrying the two young men hit a roadside tree when it tried to give way to an Easy Bike, leaving the duo injured.

Of them, Mubin was declared dead at the upazila health complex and Swadhin died at Sadar Hospital.

In Munshiganj, two motorcyclists Ami, 22, and Ajmul Hossain Sayer, 18, were killed when their motorcycle lost control and collided with the railing of Munshiganj Sadar's Muktarpur Bridge. The accident took place around 1:00pm on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sayer, son of Aslam of Panchabati area of Fatullah Police Station in Narayanganj and Ami, son of Almas Kazi of VT Hogla village in Charkewar union of Munshiganj Sadar.

Abubakar Siddique, Officer-in-Charge of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station, said, "Sayer and Ami were on a motorcycle, on the way from Narayanganj to Munshiganj. They were speeding recklessly on the Muktarpur Bridge. At that time, a private car overturned on the bridge and they lost control and hit the railing on the right side of the bridge.

Both of them fell on the road. Sayer was killed on the spot after sustaining head injury. In critical condition Ami died after being taken to Munshiganj General Hospital."







