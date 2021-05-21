Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

MFS providers asked not to deduct from students’ stipend money

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

The government is sending stipend money to students on the parents' mobile phones on time to avoid the risk of coronavirus infection and to remove previous irregularities in payment of the sum.  
However, mobile financial service (MFS) providers have been instructed not to deduct any cash out charges for withdrawing this money. In this case, instructions have been issued to warn their agents not to cut any charges.
Scheme director of the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust's Integrated Stipend Programme, Sharif Mortaza Mamun, has requested students to lodge written complaints if the same amount of stipend is not paid from any MFS provider or agents.
An office order was also been issued on Wednesday in this regard. The office order of the Integrated Stipend Programme has directed the Upazila / Thana Education Officers to ensure that the students get the due money.  
A directive asked the aggrieved students to inform the programme in writing by email ([email protected]) with the name and address of the service provider and agent if any mobile financial service provider or agent deducts the cash out charge from the stipend money.
The office order said, "From July to December 2020, the stipends for the sixth to tenth graders of secondary and twelfth grades of higher secondary have been credited to the accounts of students or parents."
Secondary level student has been sent a stipend of Tk 1,200 for sixth and seventh grade students, Tk 1,500 for eighth grade students, Tk 1,600 for ninth grade students and Tk 2,600 for tenth grade (2021 candidates). Besides all those Tk 2,400 was sent for the students of twelve grade of higher secondary.
Cash out charges cannot be deducted from the prescribed amount by any mobile financial service provider or any agent. Students will get the same amount of money what government will send them as stipend.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No support from ministry for local C-19 vaccine: GM Quader
BD elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Israel, Hamas cease fire but Jerusalem clashes break out again
Junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party
83 eminent citizens, Journos demand release of Rozina
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Rozina to get fair justice, FM tells CNN
Retainer fees hiked in lower courts


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Why is institutional democracy important?
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft