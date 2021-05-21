MFS providers asked not to deduct from students’ stipend money





However, mobile financial service (MFS) providers have been instructed not to deduct any cash out charges for withdrawing this money. In this case, instructions have been issued to warn their agents not to cut any charges.

Scheme director of the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust's Integrated Stipend Programme, Sharif Mortaza Mamun, has requested students to lodge written complaints if the same amount of stipend is not paid from any MFS provider or agents.

An office order was also been issued on Wednesday in this regard. The office order of the Integrated Stipend Programme has directed the Upazila / Thana Education Officers to ensure that the students get the due money.

A directive asked the aggrieved students to inform the programme in writing by email (

The office order said, "From July to December 2020, the stipends for the sixth to tenth graders of secondary and twelfth grades of higher secondary have been credited to the accounts of students or parents."

Secondary level student has been sent a stipend of Tk 1,200 for sixth and seventh grade students, Tk 1,500 for eighth grade students, Tk 1,600 for ninth grade students and Tk 2,600 for tenth grade (2021 candidates). Besides all those Tk 2,400 was sent for the students of twelve grade of higher secondary.

Cash out charges cannot be deducted from the prescribed amount by any mobile financial service provider or any agent. Students will get the same amount of money what government will send them as stipend.







