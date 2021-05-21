Lightning kills 9 in Jamalpur, C’nawabganj

Nine people, including a child, were killed by lightning strikes in Jamalpur and Chapainawabganj districts on Thursday.

Among them, six farmers lost their lives to lightning while harvesting paddy in Islampur upazila of Jamalpur. Besides, three people, including a child, were killed by lightning strikes in Chapainawabganj.

Storm lashed Islampur upazila of Jamalpur district around 4:30 pm on Thursday. During the storm, a farmer was killed on the spot and five were seriously injured by lightning in the upazila Locals took the injured to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared them dead.

Six people, who were killed by lightning in Islampur upazila of Jamalpur, are Kala Sheikh, 35, Enamul Haque, 45, Md. Shahjahan Mia, 53, Jabed Ali, 64, Mohijal Mia, 45 and Belal Hossain, 30. They all were killed by lightning while harvesting paddy in the field.

However, Islampur Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Israt Jahan confirmed the death of five people in the lightning strike.

Meanwhile, three people including a child were killed by lightning strikes in Chapainawabganj. The deceased have been identified as Rahima Begum,38, Jalal Uddin, 40, and Masruba Khatun,7, of Kasba union of Nachol upazila.







