Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lightning kills 9 in Jamalpur, C’nawabganj

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249
Staff Correspondent

Nine people, including a child, were killed by lightning strikes in Jamalpur and Chapainawabganj districts on Thursday.
Among them, six farmers lost their lives to lightning while harvesting paddy in Islampur upazila of Jamalpur. Besides, three people, including a child, were killed by lightning strikes in Chapainawabganj.
Storm lashed Islampur upazila of Jamalpur district around 4:30 pm on Thursday. During the storm, a farmer was killed on the spot and five were seriously injured by lightning in the upazila Locals took the injured to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared them dead.
Six people, who were killed by lightning in Islampur upazila of Jamalpur, are Kala Sheikh, 35, Enamul Haque, 45, Md. Shahjahan Mia, 53, Jabed Ali, 64, Mohijal Mia, 45 and Belal Hossain, 30.  They all were killed by lightning while harvesting paddy in the field.
However, Islampur Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Israt Jahan confirmed the death of five people in the lightning strike.
Meanwhile, three people including a child were killed by lightning strikes in Chapainawabganj.  The deceased have been identified as Rahima Begum,38, Jalal Uddin, 40, and Masruba Khatun,7, of Kasba union of Nachol upazila.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No support from ministry for local C-19 vaccine: GM Quader
BD elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Israel, Hamas cease fire but Jerusalem clashes break out again
Junta-appointed electoral body to dissolve Suu Kyi party
83 eminent citizens, Journos demand release of Rozina
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Rozina to get fair justice, FM tells CNN
Retainer fees hiked in lower courts


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Why is institutional democracy important?
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft