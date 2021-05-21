Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EasyJet’s first-half net loss widens as virus bites

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

LONDON, May 20: British airline EasyJet revealed Thursday that first-half net losses deepened as the pandemic ravaged demand, but expressed optimism over the reopening of travel in Europe.
The group faced a loss after taxation of £549 million (637 million euros, $777 million) in the six months to the end of March compared with a loss of £324 million a year earlier.
Passenger numbers tumbled by almost 90 percent to 4.1 million, EasyJet said in a results statement published after the UK partially lifted international air travel on Monday.
The airline, which is based in Luton north of London, added more than 150,000 seats on flights after the British government announced so-called green list countries -- from which UK passengers will not need to quarantine upon their return home.
The UK green list currently comprises a handful of nations and territories including EasyJet destinations Gibraltar, Iceland and Portugal.
"EasyJet is encouraged by the reopening of travel across much of Europe and will maximise opportunities for European flying," the carrier said.
"EasyJet is the largest operator from the UK to green list countries and is looking forward to taking customers on a long-awaited holiday this summer."
The airline will fly only 15 percent of its 2019 capacity levels in the third quarter, or three months to the end of June, but this is expected to be ramped up thereafter.
It also logged a first-half pre-tax loss of £701 million, widening from £193 million last time around, but this was at the lower end of guidance.
"With leisure travel taking off in the UK again earlier this week ... and with so many European governments easing restrictions to open up travel again, we are ready to significantly ramp up our flying for the summer with a view to maximising the opportunities we see in Europe," noted EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren.
"We have the ability to flex up quickly to operate 90 percent of our current fleet over the peak summer period to match demand," he added.
Meanwhile, headline costs excluding fuel were slashed by nearly 60 percent to £844 million on the back of capacity cutbacks and its efficiency drive.
The results come after its Irish low-cost rival Ryanair posted Monday an annual net loss of 1.0 billion euros but also added that a recovery was underway.
In a separate development this week, EU member states agreed Wednesday to reopen the bloc's borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to European sources.
Diplomats, meeting in Brussels, also agreed to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe -- a measure that would open up travel into the EU from more places.
The recommendations will be adopted by EU ministers on Friday, the sources said.
Non-essential travel into the 27-member European Union has been banned since March 2020, apart from a small number of countries deemed safe because of their low Covid case rate.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango trading starts getting vibrant in Rajshahi markets
Virus-hit S’pore Airlines reports biggest annual net loss
EasyJet’s first-half net loss widens as virus bites
Business Events
Biman suspends flights to Saudi Arabia till May 24
Saudi to invest $1b in Africa for pandemic recovery
Merkel uneasy about EU reliance on foreign chip makers
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Why is institutional democracy important?
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft