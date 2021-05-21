Business Events

Business Events

The newly elected FBCCI President Jashim Uddin along with the members of the Executive Council of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), speaking to the media at an introductory meeting at the FBCCI Icon, at Motijheel in the capital on Thursday. The new Executive Council for the 2021-23 term was elected recently and took up charges on Wednesday.Planning Minister Abdul Mannan, MP (middle) receiving a wreath from a delegation of Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA) led by its President Adv. Rafiqul Islam Masum at the Planning Division Office at Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka recently. The delegation apprised the minister about the problems faced by the intenders in receiving Export Registration Certificate and in paying Value Added Tax.