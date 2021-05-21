Video
Friday, 21 May, 2021
Biman suspends flights to Saudi Arabia till May 24

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Correspondent

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended its flights to Saudi Arabia for five days, till May 24, according to an announcement made on Thursday.
The national carrier has taken the decision in the wake of the Saudi authorities imposing new conditions on international travellers, including mandatory quarantine at hotels, it said.
According to sector insiders, additional Tk 30,000 to Tk 60,000 will be needed for availing quarantine facilities for each of the workers to Saudi Arabia.
Airlines will take the rent of hotels with ticket fares. So, the cost of tickets will increase further. Currently, the air ticket fare is varying from Tk 70,000 to Tk 80,000 each, said the report.
Therefore, the workers will have to spend more than Tk 500,000 each as migration cost. Currently, a worker spends Tk 350,000 to 450,000 to go for jobs in the Arab country, manpower recruiters said.
All Saudi-bound passengers have been asked to contact the nearest office of Biman Bangladesh to know about their new flight schedule.


