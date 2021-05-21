Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

May 20: Bitcoin regained some ground on Thursday from the previous session's brutal slide to four-month lows but was weighed down by concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world.

Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, rose 8.75 per cent to touch $40,000, after plunging 14pc on Wednesday to its lowest since late January.

Smaller rival ether was up 6.6pc at $2,600 at 0630 GMT, but in extremely volatile trading after its 28pc tumble on Wednesday.

Wednesday's declines in both digital assets were their biggest daily percentage moves in more than a year as investors rushed to exit trades that until recently were heartily outperforming traditional markets such as stocks and bonds.

The latest catalyst was a statement by Chinese financial industry groups on Tuesday banning institutions from offering cryptocurrency registration, trading, clearing, and settlement. -Reuters





















