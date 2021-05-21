Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets mixed after Fed taper talk

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254

HONG KONG, May 20: Asian markets were mixed in early trade Thursday after minutes showed some Federal Reserve officials contemplating a wind-down of its vast monetary easing measures, while optimism remained buoyed by the outlook for the economic recovery.
Bitcoin stabilised after Wednesday's wild gyrations that saw it collapse almost a third in one day before recovering most of its losses.
Global equities have soared after hitting their pandemic nadir in March last year, thanks to central bank largesse and mind-boggling government spending measures, with recent gains also helped by the rollout of vaccines and easing of lockdown measures.
But investors have for months grown increasingly concerned that the blockbuster bounceback expected in the world economy will fan inflation as the stimulus mixes with cashed-up consumers who have been unable to spend finally being let loose.
And data suggests those fears are coming true as recent inflation readings in several countries beat forecasts, with supply shortages and a low base effect from last year compounded by companies hiking wages to attract workers.
The Fed has repeatedly insisted that it sees the upward pressures as transitory and that prices will stabilise next year, adding that it will maintain its ultra-easy policies and record low interest rates until unemployment has been tamed and inflation is running consistently hot.
However, with the economy well on the recovery track, minutes from the Fed's April meeting released Wednesday indicated some board members consider the time may soon come to at least begin discussing the bank's position.
"A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee's goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases," the minutes said.
Analysts pointed out that the meeting came before figures showed US inflation rocketed more than estimated in April, meaning the worries of those hawkish board members may have since been heightened.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango trading starts getting vibrant in Rajshahi markets
Virus-hit S’pore Airlines reports biggest annual net loss
EasyJet’s first-half net loss widens as virus bites
Business Events
Biman suspends flights to Saudi Arabia till May 24
Saudi to invest $1b in Africa for pandemic recovery
Merkel uneasy about EU reliance on foreign chip makers
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Why is institutional democracy important?
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft