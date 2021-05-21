Oil falls with possible return of Iranian supply

LONDON, May 20: Oil NSE -1.11 % prices were poised for a third day of losses on Thursday after diplomats said progress was made towards a deal to lift sanctions on Iran, which could boost crude supply.

Brent crude was down $1.40, or 2.1 per cent, at $65.26 a barrel by 0941 GMT. U.S. oil lost $1.12, or 1.7 per cent, to $62.24 a barrel. Both contracts fell around 3 per cent in the previous session.

European powers, the United States and Iran have made progress in talks over Tehran's nuclear programme that could result in sanctions on Iranian oil being lifted. The EU official leading the talks said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached as the negotiations adjourned.

Indian refiners and at least one European refiner are re-evaluating their crude purchases to make room for Iranian oil in the second half of this year, anticipating that U.S. sanctions will be lifted, company officials and trading sources said.

"With global oil demand growth projected to be healthy for the balance of this year and in 2022 the (OPEC+) producer group is in a relatively comfortable position to deal with increasing Iranian output without undermining the oil rebalancing," PVM analysts said.

Concerns about the demand outlook in Asia also dragged prices down. Almost two thirds of people tested in India show exposure to the coronavirus. -Reuters









