Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:17 PM
Syed Moazzam Hossain elected FBCCI Director

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Business Desk

Syed Moazzam Hossain

Syed Moazzam Hossain

Syed Moazzam Hossain as a representative and former President of the Bangladesh Indenting Agents' Association (BIAA), has been elected as Director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) for the term 2021-2023.
He is the Managing Director of SMH Engineering Limited and SMH New Generation Apparels Ltd and also Chairman of Lama Rubber Industries Limited.
Hossain is also immediate past president of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI),  past president of Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association (BRGOA), and former chairman of Electric/Plastic, PVC and Rubber Standing Committee of the FBCCI.
Syed Hossain presently is EC Member of CCIFB, BANGLACRAFT, AND BSREA. He was also Director of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Member of BGMEA & BKMEA.
He completed his M. S. S. in Sociology from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh. He also completed Diploma in Office & Administrative Management from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University.
He participation in many Workshop and Seminar and Exhibition in and abroad. Some time as keynote speaker in various subject including Energy and Power, Investment opportunity in Bangladesh etc.


