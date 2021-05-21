Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 11:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD biometric project gets global award

Published : Friday, 21 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Business Correspondent

BD biometric project gets global award

BD biometric project gets global award

Bangladesh has won the 'World Summit on Information Society- WSIS Winner Award-2021' for introducing SIM registration process in biometric system.  The project is initiated and supervised by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).  
Central Biometric Verification Monitoring Platform (CBVMP) project is supervised by BTRC and executed by top line ICT service provider "Synesis IT Limited" which provides comprehensive technical support, from the creation of international standard software to the implementation and maintenance, using all domestic technology.
The award was presented at a virtual event hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) on Tuesday.  After receiving the award, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Communication Technology and Mustafa Jabbar, Minister for Posts and Telecommunications spoke on the occasion.
The CBVMP project is the winner of the Action Line C-Five category of the World Summit on Information Society WSIS Awards-2021, one of the most prestigious awards in the world in the field of information technology. The main theme of Action Line C-Five is Building Confidence and Security in use of ICTs. The main goal of the WSIS forum is to bridge the digital divide between rich and poor countries by increasing internet usage in the developing world.
In the WSIS competition government, private, general public, international organizations and various organizations submitted projects as well as WSIS partners also took part in it. Out of a total of 90 projects in different countries, 18 projects in 18 categories were declared final winners. BTRC participated in this competition for the first time this year. The CBVMP project got more than 15,000 votes.
BTRC has come up with the Central Biometric Verification Monitoring Platform (CBVMP) in collaboration with Synesis IT to protect the general public from various mobile phone crimes. This system of international standards made in full domestic technology has become a role model to the world. Since its inception, CBVMP has been managed, supervised, and maintained with Zero Downtime, by the leading IT company in the country, Synesis IT. At present, its uptime is also above 99.99%. Different organizations have applied to BRTC to inspect the project from different parts of the world to share the experience of the project.
Rupayan Chowdhury, Group CEO, Synesis IT Limited said, "Bangladesh comes first when it comes to mobile identity solutions, which is a matter of pride for us. Also, CBVMP system is our national resource. This is another symbol of our pride and digital Bangladesh capability."
Aminul Bari Shuvro, General Manager, Synesis IT and Head of Information Technology and Infrastructure, who is in charge of the project implementation and management said, The successful implementation of the project has been possible due to the initiative and proper guidance of BTRC and the full cooperation of the mobile operators. The biggest example that has been created is that the real goal of Digital Bangladesh can be achieved only through the proper implementation of domestic technology."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango trading starts getting vibrant in Rajshahi markets
Virus-hit S’pore Airlines reports biggest annual net loss
EasyJet’s first-half net loss widens as virus bites
Business Events
Biman suspends flights to Saudi Arabia till May 24
Saudi to invest $1b in Africa for pandemic recovery
Merkel uneasy about EU reliance on foreign chip makers
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China


Latest News
3 of a family found dead at Bandarban expatriate’s house
Water transport workers to stage demo in front of BIWTA Sunday
83 eminent citizens seek unconditional release of Rozina
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire takes hold
Bangladesh to get more 6 lakh doses of vaccine from China
Bangladesh elected ILO Covid-19 Technical Committee chair
Wrongdoers will be brought to justice: Quader
Cyclone 'Yash' coming, Satkhira discusses disaster preparedness
Ban v SL: Shakib returning to number three batting position
Physicians worried about condition of Khaleda’s heart, kidneys
Most Read News
Members of Bangladesh Coastguard seized a boat and arrested six drug smugglers
BSRF forms human chain in front of National Press Club
Three minors among four drown in four districts
Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie
Why Saudi Arabia eager to improve relations with Iran
Israel expects ceasefire talks breakthrough within 24 hrs
PM donates Tk 25 lakh to Dy Secy Maruf's family
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Why is institutional democracy important?
Israel announces ceasefire in Gaza operation
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft