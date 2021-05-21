Stocks fall on profit taking over previous gains

Stocks fell on Thursday, the last working day of the week, as the dominant small investors booked profit over the previous gains pulling down indices on the country's both bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

Stocks gained heavily with an eight-day day gaining streak till Monday, to be followed by a day of slump on Thursday due to profit booking. The stocks however, rebounded on Wednesday. At the end of the day's trading, DSEX, the main price index of DSE fell 60 points to 5,813 compared to the previous day. Of the two indices, the DSE's Shariah index fell 9 points to 1,272 and the DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies declined 22 points at 2,178 points.

Meanwhile, along with the fall in the index, the volume of transactions on the DSE has also decreased. The trading amount throughout the day was Tk16.53 billion which was Tk4.46 billion lower than the previous day trading of Tk20.99 billion. Beximco's shares have been the most traded on the DSE in terms of money. The company's shares were traded worth Tk2.14 billion, Lankabangla Finance with second position was traded worth Tk456 million and Prime Bank in third position with trading amount of Tk380 million.

Also on the DSE are the top ten companies in terms of transactions - NRBC Bank, Saif Power, National Feed, Genex Infosys, British American Tobacco, Confidence Cement and GBB Power. On the other hand, the overall price index or CASPI (All Share Price Index) of CSE decreased by 214 points. The market turnover was Tk991 million. Of the 282 companies that took part in the transaction, 42 rose, 199 declined and 41 remained unchanged.

Stock market analysts say fall of share prices are nothing abnormal. The stock market has been on an upward trend for quite some time. Shares and unit prices of most companies have risen. In this situation, investors try to take profit by selling their shares.

A review of the market showed that trading on the DSE, the main stock exchange, began on Thursday (May 20) with the rise in share and unit prices of most companies. As a result, the DSE's main price index rose 32 points since start of trading.

But within first ten minutes of transaction the prices of one company after another started falling. As a result, the index becomes negative. The level of decline was in tends to increase over time and finally at the market collapsed.


















