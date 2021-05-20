Video
By-elections to four JS seats in July: EC

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold by-elections to four parliamentary seats in July this year amid Covid-19
pandemic.
The constituencies are Dhaka-14, Cumilla-5, Laksmipur-2 and Sylhet-3.
EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khondkar on Wednesday told media that the polls schedules for the four constituencies would be announced on May 24.
He made the announcement while briefing media about the outcome of the commission meeting held in the EC Secretariat at Sher-E-Banglanagar in Dhaka. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda chaired the meeting.
After the meeting, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir
said the issue of holding elections to the four vacant constituencies was discussed in the meeting. But, the polls schedule would not be declared now due to the ongoing lockdown.
The next meeting of the commission will be held on May 24 and the schedule will be finalized there.
After the meeting, the polls schedule will be announced on the day, he said, adding that as there is compulsion to hold the polls shortly, the EC decided to hold polls by July this year.
Regarding the postponed elections to Union Parishads, Humayun said the issue was not placed in the Wednesday's meeting. It may be placed in the May 24.
The seats of Dhaka, Cumilla and Sylhet were announced vacant following the deaths of the lawmakers while Laksmipur seat was declared vacant due to its lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam Papul's conviction in Kuwait.
Lawmakers of Dhaka-14 Aslamul Haque, Cumilla-5 Abdul Matin Khasru and Sylhet-3 Mahmudus Samad Chowdhury died recently leaving the constituencies vacant.


