Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:12 PM
Advance Search
Cyclone brewing in Bay

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

After super cyclone Amphan, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to witness another cyclone 'Yash' in the next week.
According to sources at Indian Met office, a low pressure is likely to form over East Central Bay of
Bengal that will make a landfall on May 24.
"Through Sunderban the cyclone is likely to enter bringing high to very high rainfall in parts of South Bengal. Through West Bengal the cyclone Yash is likely to go towards Bangladesh. However, the actual movement of the cyclone can be monitored only before 48 hours of the development," sources  at the met office said.
Last year, super cyclone Amphan had brought in very severe rainfall to West Bengal including Kolkata and has damaged several things in the Sunderban area as even Amphan marked its entry through Sunderban and after being weak entered Bangladesh.
According to the Indian Regional Meteorological Department (RMD), though nothing is confirmed as it is too early to predict.
"May be in next 24-48 hours after the low pressure takes a shape, we can say something about the development. Meanwhile, South Bengal will witness extremely hot and humid weather with districts temperature hovering around 40 degrees Kolkata will witness maximum temperature around 39 degrees," said GK Das, director of RMD.


