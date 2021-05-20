Video
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
MoU with Marubeni to be signed today

100 MW Sonagazi Solar Power Plant

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 258
Special Correspondent

The state-owned Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Ltd (EGCB) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marubeni Corporation of Japan to implement the
100-MW solar power plant at Sonagazi, under Feni district today (Thursday).
State Minister for Power Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will witness the signing ceremony as chief guest through virtual plat form at noon.
The solar park is set to be build in Sonagazi, on the Southeastern coast of the country will be developed under a joint venture with 50:50 ratio with local power utility EGCB.
Although rooftop solar panel has already seen considerable levels of development in the country but the potential of large-scale solar and renewable energy remains almost completely untapped, a senior official of EGCB said.
The project is part of the utility plan to diversify its mix of power generation assets, which currently consist of three thermal power plants totalling 840 MW. The company recently acquired 999.65 acres of land for the tendered solar project, EGCB said.
The government has undertaken various initiatives to increase renewable energy ratio in the power energy sector. However, the renewable energy installation capacity is 730.32 MW under the guideline of the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), of which 496.39 MW comes from solar power.
According to a recent paper published by Kyushu University of Japan, Bangladesh had an installed capacity from renewable energy of around 730.32 MW, of which half comes from solar energy. This is enough to cover around 3.0 per cent of total power demand, while the government is aiming to cover 10 per cent by 2021.
Bangladesh annual existing solar radiation is more than 1900 kWh/m2, whereas average daily solar radiation varies within the range of 4-6.5 kWh/m2, according to the study.


