Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:12 PM
DSCC to be a planned city: Taposh

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Staff Correspondent

Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday said in the next few years the Dhaka South City Corporation could be built as a planned city.
Sheikh Taposh made the remarks at a press conference at Nagar Bhaban on Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of his
mayoral responsibility.
Mayor Sheikh Taposh said, "We have already identified all the problems and have taken initiatives to build a planned Dhaka. We are successfully carrying out works like removal of water logging and eradication of mosquitoes from our own income."
DSCC Mayor said, "We have collected a revenue income of Tk524 crore during the pandemic period. We hope that the revenue collection will exceed Tk600 crore by June."
He said the DSCC was giving priority to mosquito eradication, waste management, road repair, street lighting and removal of water logging.
"After taking charge as a DSCC Mayor last year, we took initiatives to eradicate mosquitoes from the city. Due to our actions no deaths have been reported in dengue this year," he said.
On waste management, canal recovery and road repairs, Sheikh Tapas said, "We are carrying out these activities from our own funds. We have already spend Tk125 crore on road repairs and invested Tk103 crore in infrastructural development to remove water logging."  
 "Water flow has been increased by removing more than 10 lakh tonnes of silt and waste from canals and box culverts from around the DSCC area," he said.
"According to the Prime Minister's intention, feasibility study is underway to restore the original Buriganga channel flowing through old Dhaka and Kamrangirchar," Sheikh Taposh also said.


