Official Secrets Act case against Rozina transferred to DB

Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam's case filed under Official Secrets Act has been transferred to Detective Branch (DB) of police as per the direction of top officials.

Shahbagh police handed

over all the papers of the lawsuit to the DB police of Ramna Division on Wednesday.

Ramna Division's deputy commissioner HM Azizul Haque confirmed the matter. Now, the DB will investigate the case.

Mishu Bishwas, additional deputy commissioner of DB Ramna Division, said, "We got all the papers of the case and will investigate through proper process."

Rozina was sent to prison on Tuesday in a case filed for "stealing" government documents and taking photographs of them on her mobile phone without due permission.

She was detained on Monday night. Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed then filed the case.







