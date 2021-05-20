Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN concerned over arrest of Rozina Islam

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219

The United Nations (UN) has expressed its concern over the arrest of Rozina Islam, the Prothom Alo senior reporter who has been taken into custody over a case filed under the Official Secrets Act.
"Our position has been clear," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary General António Guterres, said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
"Journalists need to be able to do their work free of any sort of harassment or physical threat anywhere around the world."
"And, obviously, that includes      Bangladesh and every other country," Dujarric said.
Dujarric said the UN had seen the reports on the incident and would continue to observe the situation.
The Prothom Alo senior correspondent was confined inside a room of the Secretariat in Dhaka for more than five hours on Monday before being turned over to the police.
"It is, obviously, something that we are looking at. It is something that's concerning," Dujarric said.
Rozina was accused of spiriting away "important" documents and taking photos of the papers, but she denied any wrongdoing. Her family rather alleged she was harrassed during the confinement.
A Dhaka court on Tuesday turned down a police plea to interrogate Rozina in their custody.
The court will hear her appeal for bail on Thursday amid protests and widespread criticism of the government for arresting her.    -bdnews24.com


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Israel-Gaza conflict pushing region in â€˜wrong directionâ€™: Saudi Arabia
By-elections to four JS seats in July: EC
Cyclone brewing in Bay
MoU with Marubeni to be signed today
DSCC to be a planned city: Taposh
Official Secrets Act case against Rozina transferred to DB
UN concerned over arrest of Rozina Islam
Quader urges journalists to have patience


Latest News
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Drop all 'oppressive charges' against journalist Rozina: HRW
Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations
Shahin murder planned at former MP Awal's office
Govt increases different fee of GPs, PPs
French ex-president Sarkozy on trial over campaign financing
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
3 fined for arranging child marriage in Pirojpur
BNP writes to Palestinian President, voices concern over Israeli attacks
Six die of lightning in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Obituary
Palestine for Palestinians
Looking beyond Quad debate in Dhaka
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban
Bangladesh finish 14th
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
'Bangavax' single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Govt wonâ€™t take any quarterâ€™s advice harmful for country: PM
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft