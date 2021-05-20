|
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Feni, Rajshahi, Pabna and Sirajganj and it may continue.
Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet
divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions and the regions of Jashore and Kushtia, said a met office press release on Wednesday.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country and day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. -BSS