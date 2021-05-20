PM to distribute Swadhinata Padak today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will distribute Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award), the highest civilian award, to nine individuals and one institution for 2021 today (Thursday) in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country.

The award-distribution programme will be held at Prime Minister's official residence Ganobhaban,

according to sources at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

AKM Bazlur Rahman, Shaheed Ahsanullah Master and Brig Gen (retd) Khurshid Uddin Ahmed and Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Babu have been named posthumously for the award in recognition of their contributions to Independence and the Liberation War.

Dr Mrinmoy Guha Neogi will receive the highest state award for his contributions to science and technology, Mohadeb Saha for literature, Ataur Rahman and Gazi Mazharul Anwar for culture, and Dr M Amjad Hossain for social work.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council will receive the award in the research and training category. -UNB



