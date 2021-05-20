C-19 vaccine shortage disappoints second dose seekers



A woman being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at the Sarkari Karmachari Hospital at Fulbaria in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

He went to BSMMU for two consecutive days but failed to get vaccinated. He saw a notice announcing the suspension of the inoculation activities until further order.

Similarly, Mazharul Islam, another vaccine recipient, went to Mugda General Hospital yesterday to get the second dose of vaccine after receiving SMS on his mobile phone. But he had to return without getting vaccinated. It is reported that it is not possible to vaccinate as the stock has run out.

Angered and frustrated, Mazharul said, 'Then why was I asked to come?

There have been many more like them. There were also many of them who did not receive any message but visited the hospital on the due date for taking the second dose and they also failed to get vaccinated.

In this regard, the Director of the hospital Asith Kumar Nath said, "The second dose of the vaccine is now nearing completion. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has stopped delivering vaccines though a small amount of vaccines are in DGHS stock which is being given to only the front liners."

"We apologize for the inconvenience. No one will be given a new message to be vaccinated till the availability of the vaccines," he added.

Although many centres have already been shut down due to the vaccine crisis, many DGHS officials do not know when it will be possible to begin the inoculation drive. Authorities said operations have been halted as vaccines have run out.

According to the DGHS, 9,576,935 men and women have been vaccinated with two doses so far. Of these, 5,819,912 people took the first dose but only 3,757,023 people got the second dose.

As a result, there are 21 lakh people waiting but there are only about five lakh vaccine in stock. As a result, more than 14 lakh people are not getting the second doses on time.

It is not known if vaccine produced by other companies will be applicable or not as the second dose like Chinese 'Sinopharm', Russian Sputnik V or other vaccine as people have taken only Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It will be known very soon, said Directorate General of Drug Administration.

However, the government wants to complete the second dose with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Although where from and when the vaccine will come is still uncertain. The government is discussing with Serum Institute of India about this and several countries, including the United States to get the vaccine but no significant response has been received yet.

Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of BSMMU, said, "Since we do not have sufficient amount of Covid-19 vaccine in our hands, so the activities have been stopped. The government is trying to bring vaccines from other countries including India."

Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of DGHS, said, "We have nothing to do but wait at this moment. The government is making all efforts to this end. We are also trying to communicate with different countries. We are hopeful that we will get the vaccine from somewhere in due course."



