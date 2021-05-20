Video
Steep rise in C-19 deaths, infections

37 die, 1,608 infected in a day

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 37 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,248, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
 The mortality rate stands at 1.56 per cent. The country reported 30 deaths from the virus on Tuesday and 32 on Monday.
As many as 1,608 more people were infected with the disease during the period, bringing the number of cases to 783,737. The infection rate rose to 7.83 per cent from Tuesday's 7.55 per cent.
A total of 20,528 samples were tested at 478 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
Besides, 1,923 patients have recovered from Covid-19 during the period, raising the total number of recoveries to 726,132. The recovery rate stands at 92.65 per cent.
Among the deceased, 24 were men and 13 were women. They all died at hospitals.      Of them, 16 died in Dhaka, 15 in Chattogram, two each in Khulna and Sylhet and one each in Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions.
So far, 8,858 men (72.32 per cent) and 3,390 women (27.68 per cent) have died of Covid-19 across the country.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.  
However, fast-spreading virus claimed over 3,420,000 lives and infected more than 164,958,000 people across the world till Wednesday afternoon, according to worldometer.
At the same time, over 143,944,000 people also recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


