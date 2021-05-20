Govt leaning more on loan from savings certificates

The target of borrowing from savings certificates is going to get an increase in the budget of 2021-22 fiscal year.

In the new budget, the target for borrowing from savings certificates is being set at Tk32, 000 crore.

In the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2020-21 (July-February), the government has received a loan of Tk9, 311 crore from saving certificates.

According to the Department of Savings, in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2020-21 (July-February), the government's net debt from savings certificates was Tk29,311 crore.

The government set a target of borrowing Tk20, 000 crore from the sector in the current fiscal year.

Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), said interest rates had come down in all sectors, including bank deposit interest rates. People are more inclined to invest in savings certificates as a means of safe investment.

Earlier, if the deposit was kept in the bank, the interest would have been 8 to 10 percent. At present it has come down to 5 percent, he said adding that the interest rate on savings certificates is still 10 to 12 percent.

If the limit for sale of savings certificates had not been fixed, Tk20, 000 crore would have been sold every month.

The overall economy and investment situation of the country is in crisis. Interest on bank deposits has also come down.

In this situation, many people are leaning towards savings certificates in the hope of risk-free and safe investment. As a result, investment in this sector is increasing.

Selling target of saving certificates exceeded last December, said souce.

Bank officials said investment in savings certificates is on the rise as interest rates on bank deposits had come down.

Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former finance adviser to the caretaker government and an economist, said people's interest in saving had increased in Covid-19 outbreak. But the interest rate in the bank is low.

There are risks in investing in the stock market. So people are turning to savings certificates for safe consideration. Again, the government needs money to meet the deficit. Revenue collection is low. So banks and savings certificates are the only way to meet the deficit. So, maybe in the next budget the government is increasing the loan target from this sector, he said.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the target for loan from savings certificates was set at Tk26, 000 crore. Later in the revised budget it was reduced to Tk11, 924 crore. In other words, Tk15, 076 crore was cut.

In the 2018-19 fiscal year, the target for loans from savings certificates was set at Tk50, 358 crore. In that financial year, the savings certificates worth Tk90, 342 crore were sold, which was a record.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be above Tk6 lakh crore. In the context of further expansion of the global epidemic of coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.

In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

Finance Minister will also give necessary allocations and instructions in the next fiscal year to deal with the second wave of corona.

Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens.

The government has approved an Annual Development Plan or ADP worth Tk225, 324 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, marking a 14 percent jump from last year's budget.

The size of the new ADP for the upcoming fiscal is 14 percent higher than the revised ADP of Tk197,643 crore for the outgoing fiscal.

The transport infrastructure and construction sector will get the highest allocation of 27.39 percent of the ADP, followed by 20.36 percent for the power sector.

Out of the original ADP size of Tk225, 324.14 crore, Tk137, 299.91 crore will come from the domestic sources while the rest Tk88, 024.23 crore from foreign sources.

A total of 596 unapproved new projects have been incorporated in the new ADP without any allocation while some 141 new unapproved projects have been included in the new ADP subject to availability of foreign funds.







