3 ‘robbers’ held in city

Police have arrested three robbers along with sharp weapons from Banarupa residential area of Khilkhet in the capital on Monday night.

The arrestees are Md. Sajib, Md. Russell and Md. Latif Islam. Two machetes and a knife were recovered from their possession.

Tipped off, Iftekhaiul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of DMP, said a team of police raided the Banarupa residential area and arrested them. The arrestees gathered at the spot for committing robbery, he said. -UNB