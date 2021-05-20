Video
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
HC issues rule on BASIS to form ad hoc committee

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday questioned the rescheduling of the Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) election, the country's apex trade body for digital services despite its current committee's term has already expired.
The HC, however, issued a rule asking the authorities concerned as to why an ad hoc committee would not be formed in BASIS.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M. Enayetur Rahim and Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir issued the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Mohammad Amin Ullah, a member of the Basis and managing director of Alien Technologies Ltd.
The court also wants to know in what authority the election of BASIS was rescheduled by the current committee, the term of which has already expired and why it should not be declared illegal.
Writ petitioner Amin Ullah said that BASIS is the country's apex trade body for digital services which plays an important role in turn the country digital. We cannot tolerate any irregularities in the organization so that I filed a writ petition with the HC seeking ad hoc committee for the BASIS, he said.
The BASIS executive council was elected on March 31 in 2018 for two years, the term expired in March.


