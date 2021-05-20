Video
BD sends more medical supplies for Covid-hit Indian people

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has sent second consignment of medical supplies for the Covid-19 affected people of India.
The consignment contains 18 kinds of Covid- related medicines which includes Antibiotics,  paracetamol, different kind of injections/vials and hand Sanitizers etc, said a press release of the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
Bangladesh sent the first consignment of 10,000 vials of antiviral injection Remdisivir on May 6  as gift for the Indian people in the backdrop of unprecedented surge of Covid 19 pandemic.
Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata handed over 2672 boxes of medicines and protective items to the representative of Indian Red Cross Society at Petrapole on Tuesday.
The four covered vans containing the medicines reached Benapole-Petrapole land port in the morning. Being instructed by Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and coordinated and facilitated by the Foreign Ministry, the medicines, produced by Essential Drugs Co Ltd., were sent by the Health Ministry.
Earlier, Bangladesh's Prime Minister expressed her sympathy for the Indian people and reiterated Bangladesh's support to stand by her closest neighbor India during their critical time and expressed readiness to offer support in every possible way.


