

Rural people lack access to roads



According to the state-run Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) data, currently 84 per cent people of the country are under the Rural Access Index (RAI) - a parameter which gauges the rural population who live within two km of an all-season road. The RAI is also a Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) indicator that aims to ensure a road network within two kilometres of each household by 2030. Moreover, the RAI is among the most important global development indicators in the transport sector.



In fact, the road infrastructure-deprived people live sort of captive lives. The peripheral people do not get proper healthcare. Students in those areas are disinclined to attend schools. Besides, people do not get the benefits of numerous government services. Usually, these people are below the poverty line.



If we can provide them with road networks, poverty alleviation will be easier. Once connected to transportation networks, basic facilities such as healthcare, education and banking could be ensured to the marginalised people.

Roads bring in trade and investment opportunities. Better communication also boosts agro-production through modern farm technologies, and improves the supply network. These facilities generate new jobs, and ensure fair prices to farmers and entrepreneurs for their products.



Every year, demand for allocation for road construction in rural areas dominates the pre-budget discussion. And the Local Government Division usually gets handsome allocation in every national budget accordingly. Consequently, some infrastructural development projects recently concluded in haor areas improving the overall road connectivity in the region. Unfortunately, there are hardly such development schemes either in char or hill tracts districts.



Optimistically enough , the government has set its target in the Eighth Five Year Plan to raise the RAI performance to 90 per cent from existing 84 per cent by 2025. The five-year master plan says 33,000 km more roads will have to be constructed in rural areas. It is high time the LGED began the road constructions since the development works require three to five years for completion. Otherwise, Bangladesh may miss the RAI target set in the five-year plan as well as in the SDGs.