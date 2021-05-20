Construction of Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park

Dear Sir



The time to complete the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park in Rajshahi is going to be extended for one year again, increasing the costs of the project by Tk35-Tk40 crore. The Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority has already applied to the planning commission for an extension of another year as construction of the park has not been completed in scheduled time.



70 percent of the park has already been completed. The work remained suspended for three months due to Covid-19 in 2020. The work was further delayed for a few months due to floods last year. Overall, the construction was stopped for six to seven months last year, and so it is not possible to complete the work this year. The scheduled time given for building the 12-storey Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hi-Tech Park, encompassing around 12.54 hectares of land in Zianagar of Rajshahi city, was from July 2016 to June 2019. At that time, the cost of the project was fixed at Tk238 crore. Later, the time to complete the construction was extended to June 2021 as the project was not completed on time, which increased costs by around Tk49 crore.



Truly, the costs will increase further. The park aims to create prospects for ICT-based entrepreneurship in the region and generate knowledge-based employment. Authorities should come forward to complete the project as soon as possible.



Alif Khan

Over email