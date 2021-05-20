

Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective



The chapter of the book shows how the Spaniards first captured King Bogota to occupy all the gold, silver, diamonds and gems of New Granada. The intent of capturing Bogota, the king of the whole territory, was to seize all the gold and silver there. When King Bogota asked them for acquittal, they showed him a house and asked to fill up it with gold and gemstones in a restricted time. Having no other option, King Bogota told territorial people to fill it but the house was not filled even after the limited time was over.

As a punishment, "the Spaniards, put burning tallow on his belly, pinned both his legs to poles with Iron hoops, with two men holding his hands, proceeded to burn the soles of his feet from time to time", the authors describe. Thus he was pushed to death gradually like this.



At that time there was an economic competition to be economically more powerful between Spanish Queen Isabella and Portugal King Manuel-1 and his wife Maria of Aragon. For this, both parties started discovering New World (present America and other new islands) and capturing its numerous minerals such as gold, silver and gemstones. Mexico and New Granada were occupied by the Spaniards, as a result of this competition. Thousands of Red Indians and their leaders like King Bogota were victimized.



No sooner had the Spaniards, British and Portuguese left those islands after possessing all gold, gems and raw materials than they spread smallpox so that the Red Indians get died. The American islands, however, are the outrageous example of occupation in world history. There is no remarkable number of indigenous Americans, they all are British, Spanish, French and Portuguese occupants who unjustly killed Red Indians and established New World for themselves.



If you look at the map before 1948, you will not see any country named Israel in the history of the world. The Israelites were vile after the Holocaust and the British used to call them terrorists for their heinous deeds in some contexts. Many of you know about the attack of Israelites in the King David Hotel on 22nd July 1946. The attack was run by the Zionist terrorist group Irgun. In this, 91 innocent people were killed and more than 46 severely injured. It was a direct attack against the British mandate. Even after this, more than 248 terrorist attacks were run by Israeli Zionists. The Palestinians used to call the Jews their 'cousin brothers' because the non-state Jews were vagabond then.



Although we know the Belfour declaration as to the key point of building the state of Israel, Chaim Weizmann was at its root. Dynamite was used on a high level in the First World War because the party that had more dynamite explosives and bombs, the more it would have been ahead in the war. At a point, the raw material, Acetone, of dynamite decreases near Britain.



Chaim Weizmann was a man with a PhD in Organic Chemistry and he is well-known as "The Father of the Industrial Fermentation" who found bacteria to discover dynamite-making raw material, Acetone that was a dream for Britain. With this bacteria of making Acetone, Britain produced more dynamite and stayed ahead in war and won later. In return, Chaim Weizmann claimed a state for the Jews that is "Israel" today. As a result, Chaim Weizmann became the first president of Israel.



Why did Britain choose Israel for the Jews or why did Chaim Weizmann seek it? It was killing two birds in one stone. Firstly, the (Western) occidentalists never wanted the East to be strong. Believing in 'divide and rule' policy, either with the power of the weapon or with the power of the merit, they always controlled the East. Through the establishment of Israel, they established an "issue" that has been used as a thorn for the Middle East and, always keeps the region under pressure.

Secondly, the Third Temple issue. Jews believe that their Third Temple is located in Al-Aqsa Mosque arena. They also believe the magical mystery of Solomon (A:) is hidden by which he ruled the whole world, so they too want it back anyway to dominate the world. The root cause of this problem conjoins a dilemma of faith by Zionists as well as the Western (New) World Order.



The Muslims have no problem with "Judaism", but they have a problem with "Zionism and Zionist illegal aggression". Palestine, however, is no longer just a place of "interest" to the United States or Israel rather it is a concern for all. Not only Turkey and Middle Eastern countries but also Russia and China came forward to raise their voice all for their interest. It's now a matter of global context. The definition of imperialism got changed over time.



In this time of globalization, Israel cannot swallow a state if they want. It cannot digest even if it swallows it. Even though OIC and Arab League are silent about Palestine today, if leaders like Erdogan come to power in the Arab countries, Palestinians will get back their home. Isn't it stupid to threaten, a nation with broken weapons, to cut off the remaining fingers that have learned to stand on one finger?

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka





