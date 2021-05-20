Access to C-19 vaccine and relevance of compulsory licence

Although medical science has shown unprecedented swiftness to invent vaccines for COVID 19, it will take several years to ensure 'vaccine' for each citizen of every nation. It is not only for the reason that the vaccine producing pharmaceutical companies are not capable of producing huge amounts of vaccines within a short period of time, but also for some other factors like lack of proper vaccine distribution policy as well as lack of many developing or least developed countries' vaccine purchasing ability. Hence, instead of being dependent on few pharmaceutical companies, nations might start thinking of some alternative methods to ensure quick and sufficient access to Corona vaccine for their citizens.



One effective alternative method can be producing the vaccines by countries themselves. For this, an important barrier is intellectual property rights (IPRs) that the vaccine inventing companies or institutes enjoy over their invented vaccines. To overcome this barrier,countries may think of issuing compulsory license, a provision in the Agreement on Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights ("TRIPS Agreement") (conclude in 1994) that enables nation states to provide its citizens with generic versions of IP protected medical tools or technologies either through domestic production or through foreign imports. The use of compulsory license was found as a successful policy tool by some countries to increase access to antiretroviral drugs at the time of the AIDS epidemic.



Generally, under a TRIPS-compliant IP regime, all WTO members are required to make sure both product and process patents have such exclusive marketing rights in favour of the inventors. But member states may derogate from this general requirement under some certain circumstances. Article 31 of the TRIPS allows WTO member states to order local manufacturers to produce any patented product without receiving permission from the original patent holder. Later on, Clause 5 of the Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health (Adopted in November 2001) reassured that "each [WTO] [member] has the right to grant compulsory licenses and the freedom to determine the grounds upon which such licenses are granted".



Besides, in the time of "national emergencies" and "other circumstances of extreme urgency," governments can issue compulsory licenses in favour of local manufacturers without fulfilling standard requirements (e.g. prior negotiation with the patent holder). Doha Declaration further clarified that "a national emergency or other circumstances of extreme urgency" can be constituted by "public health crises, including those relating to HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and other epidemics''. It means, the current COVID-19 pandemic can be considered as a justifiable public health crisis to constitute "a national emergency or other circumstances of extreme urgency" within the meaning of clause 5(c). The low- or medium-income countries which are not able to manufacture drugs themselves, meaning which are not be able to take the advantage of compulsory licensing provision under Article 31 of the TRIPS, can take advantage of Article 31again. This is becauseArticle 31again permits any developed WTO member country to export a generic drug produced under a compulsory license to any less developed WTO member country.



Toissue compulsory license for COVID-19 vaccine purposes, the WTO member states need to be sure that their national laws allow such government action. But under current circumstances, Bangladesh does not need to adopt any special provision for issuing compulsory license right away. Currently Bangladesh (being a least developed country) is enjoying waiver from complying with TRIPS provisions (except for Articles 3, 4 and 5).



In practice, issuing compulsory license may not be necessary for COVID 19 vaccine. Concerned patent holders may decide not to exercise their patent rights for a certain period. This is also possible that the patent holders will agree to provide voluntary licenses at affordable rates. Hence, instead of focusing on 'compulsory licence' or 'temporary patent waiver',Bangladesh should focus more on determining whether it has a sound technological base and capability to reverse-engineer or reproduce the COVID 19 vaccines.



For instance, during the early phase of the COVID 19 pandemic, remdesivir drug received a wide-ranged focus. Bangladesh could easily produce this drug without receiving any permission or license from Gilead Science Inc., the originator of the drug. But it may not be an easy task for Bangladesh to produce COVID 19 vaccine invented by Oxford or Pfizer or Moderna. Since some effective COVID 19 vaccines are based on new forms of technology (For instance, Pfizer and Moderna are producing new form of vaccine i.e. mRNA Vaccines), Bangladesh must require improving its technological capabilities to produce these kinds of vaccines.



In this connection, it is a matter of hope for Bangladesh that one of the locally developed vaccines (i.e. Bongo Vax) is a mRNA vaccine. It means, researchers, scientists, and pharmaceutical companies of Bangladesh have expertise on this new kind of technological bases of COVID 19 vaccines. Now, government may think of building an enabling environment for vaccine production by way of developing public-private partnership (PPP). To build such PPP, it is important that concerned government authorities work diligently to address the needs of the private sectors. One may bring it as an instance that the Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company Global Biotech applied for human trial permission for one of their claimed COVID 19 vaccine innovations - 'Bongo Vax' (a mRNA vaccine) around three months before, but not received any response from the concerned authority yet. In similar circumstances, concerned authorities of the United States took less than a week to approve human trial permission for the vaccine invented by Moderna.



Finally, it is our hope that soon Bangladesh government will take effective initiative to create technological base and proper environment for COVID 19 vaccine production on its own so that in near future the country will be able to ensure adequate access to vaccine for all of the citizen.

Dr Mahatab Uddin is an Advocate of Bangladesh Supreme Court











