

Why is institutional democracy important?



Nevertheless, one of the British scholars, Mike O'Donnell, an Emeritus Professor of Sociology at Westminster University in London, described that, "Institutionalising people's involvement in matters that affect their daily lives would indeed act as an antidote to the apathy and disengagement that blights liberal democracy. It would also serve to create a more equitable society, one where the government is not dominated by wealthy elites. The challenge, though, is in initiating reform."



However, the above statement reflects that neither the state executives nor the political parties should exercise their power to use the institution strategically or for political gain. The elites of the society should not bias the state government. The question, however, is whether it has ever been possible to see that there is no nexus between the country's elite or crony capitalists and the higher authority of the state.



We may wonder whether crony capitalism undermines the idea of institutional democracy, but we can conclude that:"crony capitalism means using political power to enrich yourself and your friends." The ugly consequences of crony capitalism are deadly in Bangladesh and worldwide, including in the full democracies. However, a fundamental difference between Bangladesh and other crony capitalist countries is that the institutional democracy required by Bangladesh is much less than that of other crony capitalist countries.



Moreover, crony capitalism is the enemy of the free market. Politicians and business people twist the game rules to get to the top at the expense of honest entrepreneurs and investors. So again, in the context of Bangladesh, a group of people are involved in financial corruption. They do it in a more organised way where the public faces its dire consequences in every aspect of their lives. In many cases, citizens' fundamental rights are also less in Bangladesh due to inefficient institutional services.



Due to crony capitalism, certain players in a particular industry are becoming more robust, and their political connections are also strengthening their position in different parts of the country. In many cases, such retrograde behaviour brings unpleasant consequences for the ordinary people of the state. This means that a backdoor agreement between a few interested parties collectively saves the entire economic process of the state for their benefit.



Institutional democracy is needed to build a just society. In some states where the government is well-organised and practice democracy, there is evidence of institutional independence for the ordinary people of the state. Nevertheless, developing states face the challenge of ensuring institutional democracy because developing states are not free from geopolitical agendas. Moreover, the governments in developing countries have limited interest in democratising their institutions to have benefited from the institutions, which ultimately plunge the country into a vicious cycle.



On the other hand, the state is associated with a few institutions and political parties; therefore, political parties are also considered institutions. It is politically, and the parties will follow democracy in their internal activities, mainly absent in most developing states,and Bangladesh is no exception.



It is essential to consider that in some Western countries, democracy has not even been well practised. And no country is free from such criticism, so radical reform of democratic practice is still a significant agenda in many countries today. However, when a country like Bangladesh fails to establish the basic concept of institutional democracy at the grassroots level, other issues remain uncovered. Citizens are often deprived of their fundamental human rights.



Institutional democracy is essential that we have seen in two primary elections in two big countries worldwide. Likewise, the United States and India could be considered the oldest democratic countries in the world. Many may have different ideas about the actual practice of democracy in these countries, but their institutions are still functioning democratically by being constitutionally empowered.



The events of the last 2020 USA elections have seriously worried many in the country about the fate of democratic rule in the United States. In one of the most destructive actions in American political history, President Donald J. Trump immediately denied the election results as Congress began formally counting the votes of the Electoral College to secure the election of his opponent Joe Biden.



Notably, no central authority oversees the US election. The national election has been dissolved by 50 states and the District of Columbia. The USAelections mainly within each state are run in turn by counties and by precincts within counties. People vote locally in thousands of jurisdictions; ballots meet locally, and the results are reported locally and then added to the public eye.



The USA elections, however, had been conducted by the institutions that are constitutionally empowered. No president or any other personality has the power to stop the results. While every national election is stained by the voter suppression system and is pressured by people's mistakes and voting irregularities, the totality of the vote, and the transparency of its savings, constitute an overwhelming force.



The most recent West Bengal 2021 elections have set an example of institutional democracy in India as well. Voting behaviour may be determined by elements of the socio-economic and cultural identity of voters. There were substantial political upheavals that began mainly among the major political parties to secure their position in the Wes Bengal Vidhan Sabha. However, the Election Commission of India and other institutions still played a significant role in conducting elections in a complex environment without being manipulated, which is a good sign of institutional democracy.



The Democracy Index is an index compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The index measures the states of democracies in 167 based on 60 index groups in five categories: electoral process and plurality, government effectiveness, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. Each country scores between 0 and 10 in each of the five categories, then average overall. Overall scores between 8.01 and 10 are considered complete democracy among the 22 in the world. There are ten countries with scores of 9.0 or higher. These are the most democratic countries in the world.



The United States and India are the oldest democracies in the world. However, India was ranked 51st in 2019, with the overall score falling to 6.9. However, it has dropped to 6.61 and currently ranked 53rd in the world. On the other hand, the United States retained its 25th position with its 7.96 scores in the world democratic nations.





Compared to last year, most of the countries have recorded a decrease in their total scores; Bangladesh has further improved in the Democracy Index-2020 released by February 2021. In the latest index of the Economist Intelligence Unit, Bangladesh is ranked 76th - four times higher than last year's ranking.



According to the EIU and local and international media, still, Bangladesh remains vulnerable because of government's pressure on opposition parties, flawed political culture, rampant corruption at the institutional levels, and the proper enforcement of the law are weak. Moreover, the civil society of the country also being dysfunctional in many aspects.



Finally, it is essential to practice democracy in every sphere of our national life, and there is a pervasive call for institutional democracy in Bangladesh. To ensure institutional democracy, at the very beginning, political parties need to change the political culture. The emphasis on liberal philosophy on the agenda of political parties can ensure institutional democracy.The government should think alternatively that liberal institutional reforms are adequate processes in promoting human rights and replacing democratically represented institutions.

The author is an Australian academic







