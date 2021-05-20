Three killed in road mishaps in 3 districts

Three people including a woman were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Laxmipur and Sirajganj, on Tuesday.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ashraf Ali Kabiraj, 44, a resident of Mugaipara Village under Auchpara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ashraf was going to Kesharhat area in Mohanpur Upazila at night riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after he lost his control over the steering in Morga area on the Bhabaniganj-Kesharhat Road at around 11pm, which left him seriously injured,

He was rushed to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Hatgangapara Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: A brickfield labour was killed in a road accident in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Hossain, son of Ramij Uddin, a resident of Char Kadira area in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.

Ramganj Police Station (PS) Duty Officer Tajul Islam said a goods-laden pickup hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Ansar Camp area under Ramganj Municipality on the Ramganj-Sonaimuri Road at noon, leaving auto-rickshaw passenger Rubel Hossain dead on the spot.

Filing of an unnatural death case with Ramganj PS is underway in this connection, the official added.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman was killed and her husband injured in a road accident in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Monika Akhter Mou, 20, wife of Md Ashiqur Rahman, 28, a resident of Chirkundi Village in Charghat Upazila of Rajshahi.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West PS Mosaddeq Hossain said Ashiqur Rahman along with his wife was going to Dhaka riding by motorcycle. At one stage, their motorcycle collided head-on with another in Mulibari Check Post area at around 12pm. Following this, Monika fell on the road. At that time, a truck hit her, leaving Monika dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the motorcycles, the OC added.