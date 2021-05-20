Video
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Our Correspondents

Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Laxmipur, recently.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A schoolboy was electrocuted in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased Rifat Uddin, 15, was the son of Abdullah Mia, a resident of Gobindanagar Village under Pogaldigha Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Rudra Boyra High School in the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rifat came in contact with a live electric wire while repairing a television in the house at noon, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Pogaldigha Union Parishad Chairman Shams Uddin confirmed the incident.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A farmer was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Deceased Dulal Hawlader, 49, son of Tasir Hawlader, was a resident of Ludhua Falkan Village under Patarihat Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Dulal came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while he was going to a local market, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


