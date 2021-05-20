Journos continue protest demanding release of Rozina



Human chains were formed on Wednesday in front of Pabna Press Club (1), on Sadar Road in Barishal City (2), Shapath Chattar in Chandpur Town (3), Feni Central Shaheed Minar premises (4), Chowrasta in Thakurgaon Town (5) and at Zero Point in Joypurhat Town (6), demanding unconditional release of Senior Reporter of Prothom Alo Rozina Islam, withdrawal of the case filed against her and action against those who assaulted and confined her. photoS: observer

The journalists also demanded immediate unconditional release of Rozina Islam and action against those who assaulted and confined her.

Earlier, Rozina Islam was detained on Monday night on charge of "stealing" the government documents and taking photographs of these on her mobile phone without permission. She was sent to jail on Tuesday in a case filed against her under the Official Secrets Act.

CHUADANGA: Journalists staged a sit-in in Sadar Upazila of the district demanding unconditional release of Rozina Islam.

Chuadanga Press Club organised the programme held in front of Shaheed Minar in the district town at around 11am where 60 local journalists participated.

Chuadanga Press Club President Sarder Al Amin, General Secretary (GS) Rajib Hasan Kochi, Office Secretary and the Daily Observer Correspondent Abul Hasem, and former president Azad Malitha, among others, spoke at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: A human chain was formed in Sadar Upazila of the district demanding Rozina Islam's unconditional release, withdrawal of the case and punishment for officials of the Health Ministry.

Kishoreganj Press Club organised the programme held at Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Chattar in the district town in the morning wherein local Journalists participated.

Kishoreganj Press Club Convener and the Daily Observer Correspondent Advocate Lutfur Rashid Rana, Member Secretary Monwar Hossain Rony and former president AKM Nasim Khan, among others, spoke at the programme.

PABNA: A human chain was formed in front of Pabna Press Club in the district town protesting the harassment of Rozina Islam. Pabna Press Club organised the human chain.

Pabna Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahman, GS Saikat Afroz, Vice-presidents Mira Azad and Shaidur Rahman Shaid, among others, spoke at the programme.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, Pirojpur Press Club formed a human chain on the Town Club Road in the town.

Pirojpur Press Club Convenor Goutam Chowdhury, Member Secretary Rezaul Islam Shamim, and senior journalists Muniruzzman Nasim, Rabanni Feroj, Ziaul Ahsan, AK Azad, Jahirul Haque Titu, Faiul Islam Bacchu, Tanvir Ahmed, Khalid Abu and Hasibul Islam Hasan, among others, spoke at the programme.

The speakers also demanded unconditional release of Rozina Islam, withdrawal of the case filed against her and action against those who assaulted and confined her.

They also demanded finding out corrupt officials of the Ministry of Health and exemplary punishment to them.

RAJBARI: A human chain was formed in front of Rajbari Press Club in the district town demanding immediate release of Senior Journalist Rozina Islam.

District Journalist Association organised the programme.

Rajbari Press Club President Khan Mohammad Jhahurul Haque, GS Khandoker Abdul Matin, Joint Secretary Md Zahangir Hossain, former president Abu Musa Biswas, Prothom Alo District Correspondent Ejaj Ahamed and ATN Bangla Correspondent Liton Chakrabarti, among others, took part in the human chain programme.







