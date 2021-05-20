Govt to procure 1.33 lakh mt rice in Khulna Div

KHULNA, May 19: The government has set a target to procure 1,32,879 metric tons (mt) of boiled rice in Khulna Division during the current Boro season to ensure food security amidst the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic situation.

In addition to the rice procurement, the government will also purchase 85,185 tonnes of Boro paddy from the same areas at the same time.

As part of the nationwide Boro paddy and rice procurement drives that began on April 28 and May 7 respectively, the government to procure the food grain from all 10 districts in the division despite the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assistant Regional Controller of Food (In-charge) Mohammad Abdus Sobhan Sarder said they will procure around 1.33 lakh tonnes of boiled rice during the season.

He said procurement drive of the newly harvested rice is going on in full swing everywhere in the division that created a high hope of ensuring food security amid the present adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While talking with The Daily Observer, Regional Controller of Food Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman said the government had set a target to procure 1,32,879 tonnes of boiled rice, and 85,185 tonnes of paddy in the division during the current season. Boro rice procurement already started at the rate of Tk 40 per kilogram while Boro paddy at the rate of Tk 27.

Around 10 per cent of boiled rice and 20 per cent of Boro paddy procurement have been completed till Monday. The procurement will end on August 3, he said, adding that the drive will continue in full swing after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Contracts had been signed over 2,000 millers for collecting 1,32,879 tonnes of boiled rice while 85,185 tonnes of Boro paddy. Besides, 12,393 tonnes of wheat will be procured.







