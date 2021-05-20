Video
Juicy litchi appears in Rajshahi markets with high price

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Our Correspondent

The photo shows litchis being sold at a market in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, May 19: The juicy fruit, litchi, has started appearing in local markets including Upashahar and Shaheb-Bazar in the city. But the price is beyond purchasing capacity of the common people.
The summer season will bring many other juicy fruits like mango and jackfruit naturally to the region. Many seasonal traders set up makeshift shops at different points in the city, especially Shaheb Bazar, Bindurmore, Luxmipur Bazar, Sheroil Bus Terminal, railway station and court bazaar, displaying the eye-catching fruit.
Every 100 litchi fruits are being sold between Tk 300 and 400 based on quality and size, in the advent of the season. The rich people are purchasing the high-cost fruit whatever the price is to taste first.
Rashidul Islam, a resident of the Kazla area, came to Shaheb Bazar for purchasing litchi. He said that "I cannot purchase litchi now as its price is high; I think I have to wait for some more days until its price is reduced."
Litchi trader Hasmat Ali at Shaheb Bazar said  many farmers are harvesting immature litchi with the hope of getting more money.
According to Agriculture Office sources, this year litchi has been cultivated on 530 hectares of land which was 490 hectares of land last year in the region.
Some owners of litchi orchards said in the last few years, more than a hundred farmers of the district have become self-reliant by cultivating litchi. Specially China-3, Bombay and Madrasi variety litchis are being cultivated in this area.
Litchi cultivation has also gained popularity in the region as the good prices made farmers       satisfied.


