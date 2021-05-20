Man held with 10 gold bars

JASHORE, May 19: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a suspected gold smuggler along with 10 gold bars worth about Tk 67 lakh in the district town on Monday.

The arrested person is Sumon Mia, a resident of Sadipur Village under Benapole Union in Sharsha Upazila in the district.

Lieutenant Colonel Selim Reza, commanding officer of BGB-49, said on information, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Chanchra intersection area and arrested Sumon along with the gold bars.

