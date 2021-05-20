Three minors among four drown in four districts

Four people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Natore, Sherpur and Patuakhali, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A candidate of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination drowned in the Padma River in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Naeem Hossain, 17, son of Farhad Hossain, a resident of Arijpur Village in the upazila. He was a SSC candidate from Godagari Government High School and College.

Local sources said that Naeem went missing in the river in the evening while taking bath in it.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed in and recovered his body from the river after long search.

Monirul Islam, principal of Godagari Government High School and College, confirmed the incident.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Siyab Ali, 9, son of Sohel Rana, a resident of Banshbaria Village in the upazila. He was a student of class two at Banshbaria Government Primary School.

Local sources said Siyab came to visit his maternal grandparents' house in Bojrapur Uttarpara Village.

However, he along with other children went to bath in a pond nearby the house at noon.

At that time, he went missing in the pond.

Later, locals found his body and recovered it from the pond.

Jamnagar Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Quddus confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor girl drowned in a ditch in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Khatun, 2, daughter of Abed Ali, a resident of Gaglajani Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ayesha fell in a ditch nearby the house at noon while her family members were unaware about it.

Later, the family members found her body and recovered it from the ditch.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station (PS) Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a canal adjacent to the Tentulia River in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Samiul Islam Swadhin, 5, was the son of Md Ziaul Haque Juwel, a resident of Dhandhania Village under Banshbaria Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Swadhin went missing in the canal at around 10:30am.

Being informed, a team of divers of Barishal Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed in and recovered the body from the canal after eight hours of frantic effort.

Dashmina PS OC Md Jashim confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







