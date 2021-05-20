Video
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:09 PM
Home Countryside

Three cousin sisters drown in Jamuna while taking selfie

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 298
Countryside Desk

GAIBANDHA, May 19: Three college students who are cousin sisters drowned in the Jamuna River in the district on Tuesday afternoon.
According to locals, they drowned when they were taking selfie. The three cousin sisters went to visit the Jamuna River at around 10am.
The deceased were identified as Ritu, her sister Priti and their cousin Anamika.
Local sources said Ritu and Priti have come to their maternal uncle's home in Kachua Village in Saghata Upazila of the district from Rangpur.
A sister first drowned in the river while taking selfie. The two others also suffered the same fate as they tried to rescue her.
Being informed, fire service personnel from Gaibandha rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.


