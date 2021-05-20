Video
Boro paddy price declines at Patnitala

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 245
Our Correspondent

The photo shows sacks of paddy being loaded on a truck in a Patnitala market. photo: observer

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, May 19: Boro paddy price declined in Patnitala Upazila of the district, allegedly due to price syndication.
According to market sources, prices of paddy varieties fall day by day in different markets of the upazila; farmers are losing their dreams.
With each day passing, arrival of paddy is increasing. Farmers are blaming the syndicate for the price fall.  
Harvesting of Boro paddy began about one week back in the upazila; in the beginning, per maund Jherashail paddy was selling at Tk 980 to 1,000 per maund. But after few days per maund of the variety came down to Tk 800 to 850 in different wholesale markets in the upazila; Kataribogh was selling at Tk 800 to 900 per maund.
In this situation, farmers became frustrated.  
Farmer Rafikul Islam of Ragunathpur Village said, "I cultivated my lands taking loan. I expected to pay back the loan after selling paddy."
Now my dream is fading away with the downing price trend, he mentioned.
There is no option to keep paddy stocking in house, he further said, adding, loan givers will not give time.
"So, I am selling my paddy at the cheaper rate", he maintained.
Farmer Biplob Mandal in Dochai Village said, paddy price is high in neighbouring upazilas. But in Patnitala Upazila, he added, wholesalers and mills traders have made the price fall in a planned way.
Wholesaler Obaidul Islam said, in a gap of one week, paddy price fell by Tk 100 to 150 per maund.
At present, huge volume of paddy are arriving in bazaars, and rice millers have cut down their purchase of paddy.
Upazila Food Controller (Additional Charge) Md Ataur Rahman said, 2,689 tonnes of paddy will be procured directly from farmers through lottery at the rate of Tk 1,080 per maund.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Prakash Chandra Sarkar said, 19,650 ha lands were brought under the Boro cultivation in Patnitala with a production target of 79,5800 tonnes. The production will exceed the target, he added.


