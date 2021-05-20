Video
Thursday, 20 May, 2021
Foreign News

Trump Organization faces criminal probe in NY state

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021

NEW YORK, May 19: The Trump Organization is being investigated in a "criminal capacity", the New York state attorney general's office said Tuesday, as prosecutors advance their probe into former president Donald Trump's business dealings.
Since leaving the White House in January after his defeat to Joe Biden, the former businessman and reality TV star retains a strong hold on many Republican voters -- despite losing his powerful social-media megaphones of Twitter and Facebook.
He denies wrongdoing, and has described a parallel criminal investigation by Manhattan's district attorney as "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in the history of our country."
The attorneys general in both Manhattan and New York state are Democrats.    -AFP


