US expands citizenship for children of surrogates

WASHINGTON, May 19: The United States on Tuesday made it easier to pass citizenship to children born through surrogates or in-vitro fertilization, a move sought by the LGBTQ community after resistance under former president Donald Trump.

Under new guidance by President Joe Biden's administration, a child born overseas to a married couple that includes a US citizen will be granted citizenship at birth regardless of whether the genetic relationship is to the American or to his or her spouse.

Previously, the State Department required a genetic or gestational relationship with a US citizen under its interpretation of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.

"This updated interpretation and application of the INA takes into account the realities of modern families and advances in ART," or assisted reproductive technologies, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. -AFP







