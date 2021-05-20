Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US expands citizenship for children of surrogates

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

WASHINGTON, May 19: The United States on Tuesday made it easier to pass citizenship to children born through surrogates or in-vitro fertilization, a move sought by the LGBTQ community after resistance under former president Donald Trump.
Under new guidance by President Joe Biden's administration, a child born overseas to a married couple that includes a US citizen will be granted citizenship at birth regardless of whether the genetic relationship is to the American or to his or her spouse.
Previously, the State Department required a genetic or gestational relationship with a US citizen under its interpretation of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.
"This updated interpretation and application of the INA takes into account the realities of modern families and advances in ART," or assisted reproductive technologies, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Congress passes bill to fight rise in anti-Asian crimes
Trump Organization faces criminal probe in NY state
US expands citizenship for children of surrogates
Russia asserts presence in Arctic with northern military base
UK older farmers to be paid to retire
India cyclone death toll hits 84 as navy searches for 65 missing
China hits back at Pelosi 'lies' over Beijing Olympics boycott call
People salvage their belongings from a damaged house


Latest News
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Drop all 'oppressive charges' against journalist Rozina: HRW
Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations
Shahin murder planned at former MP Awal's office
Govt increases different fee of GPs, PPs
French ex-president Sarkozy on trial over campaign financing
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
3 fined for arranging child marriage in Pirojpur
BNP writes to Palestinian President, voices concern over Israeli attacks
Six die of lightning in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Obituary
Palestine for Palestinians
Looking beyond Quad debate in Dhaka
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban
Bangladesh finish 14th
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
'Bangavax' single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Govt won’t take any quarter’s advice harmful for country: PM
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft