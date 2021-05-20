UK older farmers to be paid to retire

LONDON, May 19: Older farmers in England will be paid to retire under a UK government scheme to bring new blood into the trade. The average farmer could receive a lump sum payment of £50,000 - capped at £100,000 for farmers with most land.

It is part of a massive overhaul of farm grants, incentivising farmers to protect the environment. Older farmers are often most resistant to new "green" methods, and Environment Secretary George Eustice wants them to move on.

Currently, under the old EU system, farmers receive grants based largely on the amount of land they farm. The average farmer currently receives about £21,000 in grants - although those who own large amounts of land, such as the Queen, have been receiving more than half a million pounds each year.

Farmers in Wales are expected to be able to benefit from a similar scheme to the England plans announced by Mr Eustice. Plans in Scotland and Northern Ireland will be different. Eustice says the EU's grants system encourages some farmers 'to coast, to take no risks' and hold on to their land in order to collect the subsidy.

Hence the need for help for older farmers to move on. A spokesman for the agriculture department, Defra, told BBC News: "There's evidence that farmers who wish to leave farming can find it difficult to generate capital to do so. "So, a lump sum payment could help contribute to the costs of moving somewhere new or moving into an alternative sector." Nearly four in 10 UK farmers are over the age of 65, with an average age of 59. The Tenant Farmers' Association sought the views of 360 farmers and reported that three-quarters of them were seriously interested in the proposed retirement scheme, which is launched in a consultation today.

The organisation's chief executive, George Dunn, told BBC News he supported the plan for a lump sum for farmers based on the grants they would have received if they'd stayed in business. But he warned: "The government have got to make it easy enough for people to take up the scheme - not drown them in bureaucracy. -BBC







