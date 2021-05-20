Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India cyclone death toll hits 84 as navy searches for 65 missing

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

MAHUVA, May 19: The death toll from a major cyclone that slammed into coronavirus-ravaged India jumped to at least 84 on Wednesday, as the navy searched for 65 people still missing and authorities scrambled to restore power to the worst-hit regions.
Cyclone Tauktae, which pummelled the western coast late Monday and left a trail of destruction, has added to the country's woes as it suffered a record number of Covid-19 deaths. The cyclonic storm was the latest in what experts say is a growing number of ever-bigger storms in the Arabian Sea because of climate change warming its waters.
The defence ministry said Wednesday that Navy ships had rescued more than 600 people after waves up to eight metres (26 feet) high hammered offshore oil installations. But 22 bodies were also recovered while planes and helicopters were still searching for 65 workers missing from one of several support vessels that slipped its moorings in the storm and sank.
M.K. Jha, head of the Naval Western Command, said that the sea was so rough that they could not board life rafts. Those rescued have "hope in their eyes but certainly, they are distressed... they have been battered by the sea conditions for multiple hours," Jha told the NDTV news channel.
Even before the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat state with gusts up to 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour, associated heavy rains and strong winds killed around 20 people in western and southern India.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Congress passes bill to fight rise in anti-Asian crimes
Trump Organization faces criminal probe in NY state
US expands citizenship for children of surrogates
Russia asserts presence in Arctic with northern military base
UK older farmers to be paid to retire
India cyclone death toll hits 84 as navy searches for 65 missing
China hits back at Pelosi 'lies' over Beijing Olympics boycott call
People salvage their belongings from a damaged house


Latest News
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Drop all 'oppressive charges' against journalist Rozina: HRW
Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations
Shahin murder planned at former MP Awal's office
Govt increases different fee of GPs, PPs
French ex-president Sarkozy on trial over campaign financing
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
3 fined for arranging child marriage in Pirojpur
BNP writes to Palestinian President, voices concern over Israeli attacks
Six die of lightning in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Obituary
Palestine for Palestinians
Looking beyond Quad debate in Dhaka
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban
Bangladesh finish 14th
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
'Bangavax' single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Govt won’t take any quarter’s advice harmful for country: PM
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft