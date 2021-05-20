Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

China hits back at Pelosi 'lies' over Beijing Olympics boycott call

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

BEIJING, May 19: China on Wednesday branded US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "full of lies" after she called for a diplomatic boycott of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds.
The run-up to the Games, set for February 2022, is being dominated by recriminations over widespread allegations of abuse of China's Uyghur Muslims and other minorities, which the United States has labelled a "genocide".
Pelosi on Tuesday had called for a "diplomatic boycott" of the Olympics, echoing fears from Washington that the Games will be used by Beijing to whitewash rights abuses.
Her comments provoked a fierce response from China, which denies mistreating the Uyghur minority and has said the internment camps where a huge number of them are held are vocational training centres designed to counter extremism.
"Some US individuals' remarks are full of lies and disinformation," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.
"US politicians should stop using the Olympic movement to play despicable political games" or "use the so-called human rights issue as a pretext to smear and slander China."
Rights groups say more than one million Uyghurs and other minorities in the Xinjiang region have been held in camps in recent years, their rights to worship and freedoms heavily curtailed by Chinese authorities.
"Let's not honour the Chinese government by having heads of state go to China," Pelosi had told a rights commission.
"For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing while you're sitting there in your seats really begs the question, 'What moral authority do you have to speak about human rights anywhere in the world?'"    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Congress passes bill to fight rise in anti-Asian crimes
Trump Organization faces criminal probe in NY state
US expands citizenship for children of surrogates
Russia asserts presence in Arctic with northern military base
UK older farmers to be paid to retire
India cyclone death toll hits 84 as navy searches for 65 missing
China hits back at Pelosi 'lies' over Beijing Olympics boycott call
People salvage their belongings from a damaged house


Latest News
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Drop all 'oppressive charges' against journalist Rozina: HRW
Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations
Shahin murder planned at former MP Awal's office
Govt increases different fee of GPs, PPs
French ex-president Sarkozy on trial over campaign financing
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
3 fined for arranging child marriage in Pirojpur
BNP writes to Palestinian President, voices concern over Israeli attacks
Six die of lightning in Jamalpur
Most Read News
Obituary
Palestine for Palestinians
Looking beyond Quad debate in Dhaka
Fire destroys 70 houses in Bandarban
Bangladesh finish 14th
Protests against arresting of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam
'Bangavax' single-dose vaccine effective against Covid-19: US medical journal
Al Jazeera corruption suspects 'relieved'
Govt won’t take any quarter’s advice harmful for country: PM
Imperialists are not imperishable: Palestine-Israel perspective
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft