Thursday, 20 May, 2021, 9:08 PM
China removes pillars demarcating border, Nepal sees red

Published : Thursday, 20 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235

KATHMANDU, May 19: Beijing has turned the heat alongside the borders of its neighbouring country Nepal with border pillars vanishing in the Daulkha district of the Himalayan nation. It appears to be yet another example of growing Chinese belligerence and a complete disregard to the international border by Beijing.
Raising red flags, the Nepalese Home Ministry reported the incident in village-Vigu of District-Daulkha to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to EU Reporter, the China-Nepal border has historically been a controlled border system, established by a mutual agreement between the two nations in 1960, which subsequently led to the formation of the 1961 border treaty, with the construction of the pillars of demarcation.
Post the 1961 treaty, the boundary line between Nepal and China has witnessed several changes mainly including the erection of 76 permanent border pillars. China is now trying to change the status quo in its favour.
Last year, in the month of September, China encroached upon Nepalese territory and constructed 11 buildings in a remote district of Nepal's border, Humla.
However, Nepal claimed territory over Humla, China expectedly denied it. This incident raised tensions along the border, culminating in widespread protests outside the Chinese embassy in Nepal, with people sloganeering "Stop Chinese Expansionism".
The buildings were constructed by China at the spot where a Nepalese border pillar was found missing several years ago. The local rural municipality chair of the disputed area had reported upon China's stake to claim the area under its control. These developments fuelled protests at the embassy in Kathmandu against the Chinese hegemony and disregard for the national sovereignty of Nepal, reported EU Reporter.
During those times, Nepalese officials had stated that their attempts to negotiate with the Chinese side were rendered fruitless and met with hostility. The Chinese security personnel came armed with a tanker, truck and a jeep, asking the Nepalese officials to retreat to the border for talks and clarifications.    -ANI


